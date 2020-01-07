76ers' Ben Simmons: Near triple-double in victory
Simmons scored 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-6 FT), and added 15 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 38 minutes of action during Monday's 120-113 victory over the Thunder.
Simmons enjoyed a strong showing during Monday night's victory, coming two assists short of a triple-double. Simmons was effective all around, shooting an efficient 50 percent from the field while also collecting a season-high 15 boards. He has logged 10 or more rebounds in three of his last four games.
