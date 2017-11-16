76ers' Ben Simmons: Near triple-double in Wednesday's win
Simmons posted 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, five steals and one block across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 win over the Lakers.
Despite being overshadowed by teammate Joel Embiid's spectacular night, Simmons was excellent in his own right, coming just a rebound short of his second career triple-double. The 21-year-old has been thriving at the point while Jerryd Bayless (wrist) remains sidelined, yet has also excelled when playing power forward. His positional versatility, somewhat underrated defensive prowess and ability to stuff the stat sheet figure to keep him an elite option in all formats moving forward.
