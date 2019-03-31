76ers' Ben Simmons: Near triple-double in win

Simmons contributed 20 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in the 76ers' 118-109 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Simmons was high efficient in Joel Embiid's (rest) absence, coming just an assist shy of his second triple-double of March. Simmons has scored 20 or more points in three of his last five games, and he should enjoy a notable bump in usage with Embiid out for at least the next two games as well.