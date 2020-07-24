Simmons posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals in 22 minutes during Friday's 90-83 scrimmage win over the Grizzlies.

Simmons was excellent on both sides of the ball Friday, which is what we've come to expect. What we haven't come to expect is his two three-point attempts, which he shot with no hesitation. Rumors have been swirling that Simmons is coming into the restart with a new mindset about shooting the ball, and it's possible we'll continue to see him be liberal from three in the team's two final scrimmages.