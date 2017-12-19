76ers' Ben Simmons: Nears another triple-double in Monday's loss
Simmons supplied 19 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-5 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, and four blocks in 35 minutes during Monday's 117-115 loss to the Bulls.
Simmons struggled from the charity stripe, but he finished with a career high in blocks while falling one dime shy of a triple-double. Simmons and the 76ers take on the Kings on Tuesday, and the rookie point forward will be looking to help end his team's losing streak and avenge an early-season loss to Sacramento in which he got into foul trouble and was limited to a career-low 27 minutes.
