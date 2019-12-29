76ers' Ben Simmons: Nears another triple-double

Simmons supplied 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and one block in 43 minutes during Saturday's 117-116 overtime loss to the Heat.

Simmons amassed his 16th double-double through 33 appearances this season, which puts him slightly behind his pace from last year (42 in 79 games in 2018-19). Regardless, Simmons is managing career highs in assists and steals and has been playing his best ball of the current campaign here in December.