76ers' Ben Simmons: Nears double-double in Game 1 loss

Simmons collected 14 points (7-8 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 108-95 Game 1 loss to the Raptors.

Simmons was extremely efficient as a scorer, but his assist total was abnormally low. Simmons struggled with ball control during the regular season series versus the Raptors, averaging 8.0 turnovers per game against Toronto in 2018-19. Perhaps this explains his conservative passing approach (two turnovers) here in Game 1, but regardless Simmons will likely try to impose his will a bit more during Monday's Game 2.