76ers' Ben Simmons: Nears double-double in Game 1 loss
Simmons collected 14 points (7-8 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 108-95 Game 1 loss to the Raptors.
Simmons was extremely efficient as a scorer, but his assist total was abnormally low. Simmons struggled with ball control during the regular season series versus the Raptors, averaging 8.0 turnovers per game against Toronto in 2018-19. Perhaps this explains his conservative passing approach (two turnovers) here in Game 1, but regardless Simmons will likely try to impose his will a bit more during Monday's Game 2.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...