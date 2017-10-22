Simmons supplied 18 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 128-94 loss to the Raptors.

Simmons continues to put in his bid for Rookie of the Year. He nearly collected a triple-double Saturday after averaging 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists across the team's first two games. If he continues at this rate, he'll seemingly be highly useful in every fantasy format.