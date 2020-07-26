Simmons supplied 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 102-97 loss to the Thunder.

Simmons finished just one dime shy of a triple-double and paced the team in scoring, as he became the top offensive option with Joel Embiid (calf) sitting this one out. Nevertheless, Simmons is clearly capable of producing at this level even when the team is at full strength, and he remains of the most versatile contributors in the league.