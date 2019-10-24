76ers' Ben Simmons: Nears triple-double in opener
Simmons supplied 24 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 FT), nine assists, and eight rebounds in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 107-93 win over the Celtics.
Simmons was superb and spry, showing no signs of being slowed by the back injury that kept him out of the preseason finale. The third-year point guard carried a heavy load for the 76ers while Joel Embiid was limited by foul trouble (five) and was rested down the stretch given that the game was in hand. If Embiid isn't pushed as much during the regular season, Simmons could be in line to reap the benefits from a fantasy perspective.
