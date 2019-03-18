76ers' Ben Simmons: Nears triple-double in Sunday's win
Simmons finished with eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, and nine assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 win over the Bucks.
Simmons was quiet in terms of scoring the ball, as Giannis Antetokounmpo shadowed him for most of the matchup. However, Simmons found a way to make an impact across multiple categories as per usual. With Joel Embiid expected to sit out Tuesday's matchup with the Hornets for rest purposes, Simmons is likely to be a bit more aggressive looking for his own shot and can probably be expected to produce a sterling stat line.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...