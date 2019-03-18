76ers' Ben Simmons: Nears triple-double in Sunday's win

Simmons finished with eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, and nine assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 win over the Bucks.

Simmons was quiet in terms of scoring the ball, as Giannis Antetokounmpo shadowed him for most of the matchup. However, Simmons found a way to make an impact across multiple categories as per usual. With Joel Embiid expected to sit out Tuesday's matchup with the Hornets for rest purposes, Simmons is likely to be a bit more aggressive looking for his own shot and can probably be expected to produce a sterling stat line.