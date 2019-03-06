76ers' Ben Simmons: Nears triple-double in win

Simmons produced 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one blocks in 40 minutes Tuesday against the Magic.

Simmons nearly had his third-straight triple-double, falling just two assists short. He's getting as big a workload as he can handle now, having played at least 40 minutes in each of his past three games and has rewarded owners with modest increases to his usually elite lines. In his second season, the Australian point-forward is averaging 17.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.2 minutes per contest.