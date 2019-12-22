76ers' Ben Simmons: Nears triple-double versus Wizards

Simmons racked up 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds and four steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 win over the Wizards.

Simmons delivered an extremely well-rounded line, contributing across every category except threes and blocks while falling two boards shy of a triple-double. His per-game averages have dipped in several departments, with the main exception being steals. Still, despite the one obvious hole in his game, Simmons is one of the league's most versatile players.