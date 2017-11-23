Simmons totaled 16 points (8-20 FG, 0-2 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 39 minutes during a 101-81 win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Simmons nearly picked up his third triple-double of the season as he came up one assist and two rebounds short, while he also provided defense stats. He is stealing the ball at a very impressive clip, especially for a rookie, as he has had at least two steals in 10 of his last 13 games. Even on slightly off shooting nights, Simmons is showing an ability to contribute in all other areas.