Simmons totaled 16 points (8-20 FG, 0-2 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 39 minutes during a 101-81 win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Simmons nearly picked up his third triple-double of the season as he came up one assist and two rebounds short, while he also provided defense stats. He is stealing the ball at a very impressive clip, especially for a rookie, as he has had at least two steals in 10 of his last 13 games. Even on slightly off shooting nights, Simmons is showing an ability to contribute in all other areas.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories