Simmons recorded 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 119-105 victory over the Grizzlies.

Simmons, despite having no deep shot, continues to post impressive all-around numbers. He will never light up the scoring column, but his combination of size and passing ability makes him an asset like no other in the league.