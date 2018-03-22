Play

Simmons recorded 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 119-105 victory over the Grizzlies.

Simmons, despite having no deep shot, continues to post impressive all-around numbers. He will never light up the scoring column, but his combination of size and passing ability makes him an asset like no other in the league.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories