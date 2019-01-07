76ers' Ben Simmons: No injury designation

Simmons (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against Wizards.

Simmons missed Monday's practice due to an upper respiratory infection, but it doesn't sound like the illness will force him to miss any game action. Over his last five contests, Simmons is averaging 19.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.6 steals/blocks across 33.0 minutes.