76ers' Ben Simmons: Notches another triple-double

Simmons finished with 23 points (10-13 FG, 3-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 15 assists, a block and two steals over 43 minutes Friday against Atlanta.

Simmons posted his second triple-double over the course of the last four games, and he shot the lights out from the floor Friday night (76.9 field-goal percentage). Despite this, he failed to do enough to lead his team to victory. The LSU product has been effective across the board to begin the month of January, averaging 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.2 steals through six contests.