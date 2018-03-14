76ers' Ben Simmons: Notches triple-double in loss
Simmons scored 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds and 10 assists across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 101-98 loss to the Pacers.
Simmons notched his seventh triple-double of the season despite coming in under his season average in playing time. He was a bit passive as a scorer once again, scoring fewer than 12 points for the third straight game, but it's hard for fantasy owners to be too frustrated with that aspect of his game. The Rookie of the Year frontrunner is now averaging 16.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game this season.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Solid stat line in Sunday's win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores 15 points in win over Hornets•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Teases triple-double in Thursday's win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores 16 points in loss•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores 17 in Saturday's win•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...