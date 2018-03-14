Simmons scored 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds and 10 assists across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 101-98 loss to the Pacers.

Simmons notched his seventh triple-double of the season despite coming in under his season average in playing time. He was a bit passive as a scorer once again, scoring fewer than 12 points for the third straight game, but it's hard for fantasy owners to be too frustrated with that aspect of his game. The Rookie of the Year frontrunner is now averaging 16.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game this season.