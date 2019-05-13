76ers' Ben Simmons: Offensively stifled Sunday

Simmons ended with 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and one steal in 42 minutes during Sunday's 92-90 loss to Toronto.

Simmons attempted just five field-goals Sunday, ending with 13 points to go with a full line. In what was a low scoring encounter, the 76ers held on until the last second with Kawhi Leonard nailing a memorable baseline jumper as time expired. For Simmons and the 76ers, it was a disappointing end to what has been a somewhat indifferent season. Simmons failed to take the leap many had predicted with his lack of a jump shot certainly becoming more of an issue during his sophomore year. He has a number of small issues to focus on during the offseason and will look to come back a more rounded player next season.