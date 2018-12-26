76ers' Ben Simmons: On triple-double watch Tuesday
Simmons ended with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 FT), 14 rebounds, and eight assists in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 loss to Boston.
Simmons fell just short of another triple-double Tuesday but was overshadowed by Kyrie Irving who dropped 40 points in the Celtics victory. Simmons drained a 22-foot jump shot which goes on record as the longest shot of his career. Of course, this is only one shot and we are likely still a long way from him attempting a three-pointer.
