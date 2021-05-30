Simmons registered 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-3 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and a steal across 30 minutes in Saturday's win over the Wizards.

Simmons ended just one assist shy of a double-double but continues to make a big impact on both ends of the court. While he's not likely to sniff the 20-point mark on a regular basis, he doesn't rely on his scoring figures to provide value across most formats. He's averaging 14.0 points, 10.7 assists, 9.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game so far in the series.