76ers' Ben Simmons: One dime shy of triple-double
Simmons amassed 16 points (8-11 FG), 11 rebounds and nine assists in 39 minutes during Sunday's 110-104 win over the Raptors.
Simmons didn't pour in 30-plus points, nor did he drain a three. However, he took it right to the Raptors in this one, providing an efficient offensive performance while slowing Pascal Siakam (16 points on 18 field-goal attempts) as well.
