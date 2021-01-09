Simmons has been ruled out Saturday against the Nuggets due to knee swelling, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Much of the 76ers team has been already ruled out due to coronavirus protocols, and now Simmons and Joel Embiid (back) are sitting with injuries not previously disclosed to the NBA. Mike Scott (knee) was surprisingly made available, so it appears the organization is doing what it can to make sure the game gets played.
