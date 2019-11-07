76ers' Ben Simmons: Out Friday vs. Nuggets

Simmons (shoulder) is out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Simmons had an X-ray on his strained AC joint return negative, which was a positive sign. But upon further evaluation, it's been determined that he should sit out Friday's game. It will mark Simmons' first absence of the season and only the fifth missed game of his career. In his absence, Raul Neto is a strong candidate to see an uptick in minutes, while the rest of the starters will probably absorb most of the usage.