76ers' Ben Simmons: Out Friday with sprained AC joint

Simmons (shoulder) will not play Friday against the Nuggets due to a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Simmons suffered the injury during Wednesday's game against the Jazz, and while X-rays came back clean, he will miss at least one game as a result. Per Pompey, the point guard will be reevaluated prior to Sunday's game against the Hornets. In the meantime, Raul Neto is a candidate to see increased minutes in his absence Friday.