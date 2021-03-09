Simmons (COVID-19 protocols) will be required to quarantine until Saturday, ruling him out of the Sixers' next two games, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Earlier Tuesday, it was reported that both Simmons and Joel Embiid (COVID-19 protocols) were on track to play Thursday against Chicago, but the league has since clarified that both players will need to remain in quarantine. While Embiid is expected to be available for Friday's game at Washington, Simmons likely won't be cleared to return until Sunday's home matchup against San Antonio.