Simmons will not return to Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to a left knee injury, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

An exact diagnosis has not been announced, and Sixers will wait with bated breath for a more detailed update on the two-time All-Star. Simmons did not appear to be in significant discomfort as he left the floor, but it was evident that he detected something was wrong with his left leg after securing a rebound in traffic midway through the third quarter. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Simmons was not experiencing swelling or pain while being evaluated in the locker room.