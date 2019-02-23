76ers' Ben Simmons: Paces team with 29 points
Simmons totaled 29 points (11-17 FG, 7-8 FT), 10 assists and seven rebounds across 36 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Trail Blazers.
Simmons stepped up hi scoring with Joel Embiid (knee) sitting out. The 29 points tied a season-high and Simmons managed to shoot well from both the field and the line while also topping double-digit assists for the first time in February. While he's a top-notch fantasy option usually, Simmons will likely receive an additional boost in value as long as Embiid remains out.
