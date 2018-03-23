Simmons totaled six points (3-4 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and one block across 27 minutes during a 118-98 win over the Magic on Thursday.

Simmons put forth his lowest scoring total since Jan. 22 in the victory, but still managed a double-double with rebounds and assists. He continued his recent tear on the defensive end, as he swiped three steals for the third time across the last four games. Simmons is nearly averaging a triple-double across the last five games, with averages of 12.8 points on 56.0 percent shooting, 11.6 assists, 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game.