76ers' Ben Simmons: Picks up unusual double-double
Simmons totaled six points (3-4 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and one block across 27 minutes during a 118-98 win over the Magic on Thursday.
Simmons put forth his lowest scoring total since Jan. 22 in the victory, but still managed a double-double with rebounds and assists. He continued his recent tear on the defensive end, as he swiped three steals for the third time across the last four games. Simmons is nearly averaging a triple-double across the last five games, with averages of 12.8 points on 56.0 percent shooting, 11.6 assists, 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Nets 13 points Wednesday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Posts ninth triple-double in Monday's win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Posts triple-double Thursday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Notches triple-double in loss•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Solid stat line in Sunday's win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...