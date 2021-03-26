Simmons posted nine points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 12 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Thursday's 109-101 win over the Lakers.

Simmons' 12 assists and seven rebounds salvaged his stat line, but he experienced a huge regression as a scorer. His shot volume was considerably lower than usual, and he only converted one field goal. Since it's only the third time he's scored less than 10 points this season, his performance can be considered an outlier among his otherwise prolific totals.