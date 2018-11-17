76ers' Ben Simmons: Posts 10-8-8 line in Friday's win
Simmons supplied 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 113-107 win over the Jazz.
Simmons delivered his usual well-rounded line, including a key bucket late that helped put the team over the top. Fantasy owners should still expect an adjustment period in the aftermath of the Jimmy Butler acquisition. However, Simmons has never been a big-time scorer, and Butler provides Simmons with another exceptional offensive option to help him rack up assists.
