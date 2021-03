Simmons had 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 FT), nine assists and four rebounds in Sunday's win over the Spurs.

Making his return after missing the last two contests, Simmons picked up where he left off, nearly notching a double-double in just 26 minutes. Simmons had an efficient night from the floor and registered a steal for the fifth straight game. Dating back to late-January, Simmons has at least one steal in 18 of his last 19 appearances.