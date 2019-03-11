76ers' Ben Simmons: Posts decent effort
Simmons tallied 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and a steal over 35 minutes Sunday against the Pacers.
Simmons was productive on 10 shots, and he finished with 15 points for the second straight contest. While he didn't notch a double-double, he still produced on the boards and as a distributor, as is the norm. Simmons is averaging 17.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 2.4 steals over his previous five matchups.
