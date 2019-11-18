76ers' Ben Simmons: Posts double-double against Cavs
Simmons had 10 points (5-8 FG), 11 assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 114-95 win at Cleveland.
Simmons logged a season-low figure in minutes -- excepting the game where he left with a shoulder injury against Utah -- since the Sixers had the game out of reach by half time, but he still produced a season-high in assists. With back-to-back double-doubles, Simmons will aim to extend his excellent run of play Wednesday against the Knicks.
