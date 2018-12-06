76ers' Ben Simmons: Posts double-double in 34 minutes
Simmons scored eight points (4-6 FG), grabbed 10 rebounds, recorded 11 assists, and snatched one steal in 34 minutes Wednesday as Philadelphie fell to Toronto.
Simmons came two points short of a triple-double Wednesday and failed to find his way to the charity stripe in 34 minutes of action. He manages to provide plenty of fantasy value in a variety of categories, but he hasn't shown considerable improvement when comparing his sophomore and rookie seasons. It will be interesting to watch Simmons continue to develop his game as the 76ers team dynamic changes with the recent acquisition of Jimmy Butler.
