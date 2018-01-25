76ers' Ben Simmons: Posts fifth career triple-double in Wednesday's win
Simmons supplied 19 points (6-15 FG, 7-10 FT), 17 rebounds, 14 assists, and two blocks in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 115-101 win over the Bulls.
Simmons finished one rebound and one assist shy of matching career highs while recording his fifth triple-double. The 21-year-old rookie continues to attack the paint, crash the glass, drop dimes galore, and defend at a high level. There'll be nights when he struggles to score since he lacks a reliable shot, but Simmons is one of the most well-rounded contributors despite his blemishes.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Struggles in loss to Grizzlies•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Teases triple-double in Saturday's win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores 16 points Thursday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Flirts with double-double Friday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores game-high 26 points Wednesday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Fills out stat sheet in win•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.