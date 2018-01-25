Simmons supplied 19 points (6-15 FG, 7-10 FT), 17 rebounds, 14 assists, and two blocks in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 115-101 win over the Bulls.

Simmons finished one rebound and one assist shy of matching career highs while recording his fifth triple-double. The 21-year-old rookie continues to attack the paint, crash the glass, drop dimes galore, and defend at a high level. There'll be nights when he struggles to score since he lacks a reliable shot, but Simmons is one of the most well-rounded contributors despite his blemishes.