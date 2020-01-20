76ers' Ben Simmons: Posts massive triple-double in win
Simmons tallied 34 points (12-14 FG, 10-14 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists, five steals and two blocks in 42 minutes Monday in the 76ers' 117-111 win over the Nets.
In one of the better games of Simmons' career, he led the Sixers in four of the five main statistical categories and tied Al Horford for the team lead in blocks. The triple-double was Simmons' fourth of the season and his second in January. He's also topped 20 points in five straight games, by far his longest streak of the campaign.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores 21 versus Knicks•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Superb showing in comeback win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Logs 24 points, 14 boards•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Double-double plus four swipes•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Just misses another double-double•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Near triple-double in victory•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...