76ers' Ben Simmons: Posts massive triple-double in win

Simmons tallied 34 points (12-14 FG, 10-14 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists, five steals and two blocks in 42 minutes Monday in the 76ers' 117-111 win over the Nets.

In one of the better games of Simmons' career, he led the Sixers in four of the five main statistical categories and tied Al Horford for the team lead in blocks. The triple-double was Simmons' fourth of the season and his second in January. He's also topped 20 points in five straight games, by far his longest streak of the campaign.