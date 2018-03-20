Simmons secured 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 assists, 12 rebounds, and three steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 108-94 win over the Hornets.

Simmons turned in his ninth triple-double while matching his career high in assists and swiping at least three steals for the 21st time in 2017-18. He has supplied a triple-double in three of the last four games, the lone exception being last Friday's win over the Nets, in which he finished with 21 points, 12 dimes, eight boards, and three steals. With the regular season winding down, Simmons is turning up as his team fights for postseason positioning.