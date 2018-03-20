76ers' Ben Simmons: Posts ninth triple-double in Monday's win
Simmons secured 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 assists, 12 rebounds, and three steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 108-94 win over the Hornets.
Simmons turned in his ninth triple-double while matching his career high in assists and swiping at least three steals for the 21st time in 2017-18. He has supplied a triple-double in three of the last four games, the lone exception being last Friday's win over the Nets, in which he finished with 21 points, 12 dimes, eight boards, and three steals. With the regular season winding down, Simmons is turning up as his team fights for postseason positioning.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Posts triple-double Thursday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Notches triple-double in loss•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Solid stat line in Sunday's win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores 15 points in win over Hornets•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Teases triple-double in Thursday's win•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...