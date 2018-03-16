76ers' Ben Simmons: Posts triple-double Thursday
Simmons produced 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's 118-110 victory over the Knicks.
Despite Simmons having five turnovers and shooting under 50 percent from the charity stripe, the young stud still managed to notch a triple-double, as his versatility is unmatched for his age right now. As long as the big man stays in the point guard role, these kind of nights will be frequent occurrences.
