Simmons tallied 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal in a win over the Kings on Tuesday.

Simmons is averaging a career-low 13.5 points per contest this season despite notching double-digit scoring in all but two games. He has been his usual steady source of rebounds, assists and steals throughout the campaign, ranking among the top six guards leaguewide in each of the three categories. However, his fantasy value is capped by the fact that he has converted only one three-pointer, commits 3.5 turnovers per game and is shooting a paltry 62.6 percent from the charity stripe.