Play

76ers' Ben Simmons: Practices fully Sunday

Simmons (back) was a full participant in practice Sunday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As expected, Simmons practiced fully Sunday. Simmons' back injury that kept him on the sidelines for the preseason finale doesn't appear to be too serious and he'll likely be good to go for the season opener Wednesday against Boston.

More News
Our Latest Stories