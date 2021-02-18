Simmons (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Bulls.
The stomach flu caused Simmons to miss Wednesday's contest against the Rockets, but he should be good to go Friday. Across his last five appearances, Simmons has averaged 22.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.8 minutes.
