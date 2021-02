Simmons is probable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers due to left calf tightness, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

The 76ers are on the second game of a back-to-back, and Simmons has emerged from Wednesday's win over the Hornets with a minor calf issue, but it shouldn't prevent him from playing. Over the past five games, Simmons is averaging 15.0 points, 7.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 31.2 minutes.