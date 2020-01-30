76ers' Ben Simmons: Probable with illness
Simmons is dealing with a minor upper respiratory illness and is probable for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Simmons is under the weather, but the expectation is that he'll take the court in Atlanta following a two-game homestand. With Al Horford (knee) and Josh Richardson (hamstring) both sidelined, the 76ers may need to rely on Simmons more than usual. In road games this season, Simmons is averaging 15.8 points, 8.2 assists, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 36.2 minutes.
