76ers' Ben Simmons: Produces across board in loss

Simmons produced 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks across 35 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Brooklyn.

While Simmons has failed to noticeably improve on the year, he's still one of the foremost fantasy options for cross-category production. The 21-year old has stepped up his defensive production of late, averaging 2.3 steals and 2.0 blocks over his past three games. On the season, Simmons is averaging 15.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game.