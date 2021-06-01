Simmons had 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-11 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 25 minutes in Monday's Game 4 loss at the Wizards.

Simmons had double-digit rebounds for the second time during the series and keeps contributing on both ends of the court. He's averaging 13.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game in the series, but he might be needed a bit more on offense with Joel Embiid (knee) listed as questionable for Game 5. For what is worth, Simmons has scored under 15 points in three of the four games he's played during the current series against Washington.