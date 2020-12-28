Simmons compiled 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocked shots across 28 minutes in Sunday's 118-94 loss to the Cavaliers.

Simmons committed six turnovers in an otherwise mediocre night. Simmons has been a bit of a disappointment for fantasy managers through the first week, but Sunday's game is a bit easier to swallow as Joel Embiid's (back) absence can be a detriment to Philly's offense.