76ers' Ben Simmons: Puts up 22 points in loss

Simmons turned in 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and a steal across 42 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 loss to the Kings.

Simmons performed well despite the loss, although his -13 plus/minus in the game was a solid indicator of the team's overall efficiency when Simmons was on the floor (which was most of the game). Since posting a triple-double versus the Spurs two weeks ago, his totals have remained consistent, with a four-game average of 21.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.