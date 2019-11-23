76ers' Ben Simmons: Puts up triple-double in win

Simmons contributed 10 points (3-10 FG, 4-8 FT), 13 assists, 10 rebounds, two steals and a block across 31 minutes in Friday's 115-104 win over the Spurs.

Simmons entered the evening averaging 14.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game through 12 outings, but his triple-double Friday was his first of the season. The point guard has supplemented his huge counting-stats production with his usual high-efficiency shooting from the field (56.3%), though he continues to remain a major liability at the charity stripe (56.5%). Fantasy managers likely drafted Simmons with his shortcomings at the free-throw line in mind, so he's more or less met expectations thus far.