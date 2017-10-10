76ers' Ben Simmons: Quality two-way effort Monday
Simmons finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-10 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 113-96 preseason loss to the Celtics.
Though Simmons didn't have a great day as a playmaker, he nearly doubled his previous preseason scoring high (eight). He showed off his athleticism, getting to the rack with ease -- both weaving through traffic and fighting through contact for buckets in the paint. His free throw shooting is a point of concern, however. He's currently 7-of-18 (38.9 percent) from the charity stripe. While that will seemingly move over 50 percent during the regular season, fantasy owners drafting in categorical leagues should take note of Simmons' poor showings in that area.
